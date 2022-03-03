Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.13% of Turning Point Brands worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of TPB stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Turning Point Brands (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.