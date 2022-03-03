HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $152,000 in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,812 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $979.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

