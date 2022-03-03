Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

LXFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

LXFR opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $486.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 132,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

