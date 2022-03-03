Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Sell

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.71.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $743,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

