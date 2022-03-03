nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LASR. Raymond James cut their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered nLIGHT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

LASR stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $661.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 74.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

