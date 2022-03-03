Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Delek US at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Delek US stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 170,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.