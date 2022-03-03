Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 124,398 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,398 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of FlexShopper worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 14,057 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $32,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 55,866 shares of company stock worth $132,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

