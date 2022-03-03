The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $124,000 in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 130,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $698.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.