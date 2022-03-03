Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.