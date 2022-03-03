Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Leju worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEJU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEJU opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Leju Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

