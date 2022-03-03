Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,911,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

