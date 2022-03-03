Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175,619 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

