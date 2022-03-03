Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 108,150 shares of company stock worth $305,151. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 145,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

