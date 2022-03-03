GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.