Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.