Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.31% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.