Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.31% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.