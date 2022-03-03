Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.44

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 14106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSI shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

