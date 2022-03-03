Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 514,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 381,286 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the period.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

