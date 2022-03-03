Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

