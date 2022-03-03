Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.24

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.24 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.71.
AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $10,999,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
