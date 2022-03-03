Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.50

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$75.50 and last traded at C$75.10, with a volume of 11925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.42.
A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.27.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The firm has a market cap of C$994.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.66.
Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
Read More
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.