Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.50

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$75.50 and last traded at C$75.10, with a volume of 11925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.42.

A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The firm has a market cap of C$994.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,369,596.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

