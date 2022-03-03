Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $51.56

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $58.15. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 11,356 shares traded.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

