DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $327.90

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 327.90 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.40), with a volume of 1627354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.60 ($4.62).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 375.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($25,962.70).

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

