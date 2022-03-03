Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $25.35

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $23.38. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.