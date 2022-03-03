Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.43. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 116,810 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.