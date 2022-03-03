Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.43. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 116,810 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
