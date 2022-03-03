BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 455.1% in February

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, an increase of 455.1% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BOQI International Medical has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 93.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BOQI International Medical by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOQI International Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

