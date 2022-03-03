Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 151.6% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

