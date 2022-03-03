ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.36

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.36 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 12560563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.65 ($1.48).

ITV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.46) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($639,590.96). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,011 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,484.38).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

