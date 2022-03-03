Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) CAO Jay Young Sells 19,037 Shares

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

