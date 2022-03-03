YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.