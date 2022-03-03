Gwyn Goodson Mcneal Sells 3,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
