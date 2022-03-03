Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $852.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

