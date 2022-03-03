frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

FTDR stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,646,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,603.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,569.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the period.

frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.