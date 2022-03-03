Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

