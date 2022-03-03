Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $8,949,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

