R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $790.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

