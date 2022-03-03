Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

NYSE EC opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

