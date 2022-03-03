MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,638 shares of company stock valued at $432,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.