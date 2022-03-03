Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.39. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.