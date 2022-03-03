Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Cue Biopharma worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

