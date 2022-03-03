Credit Suisse AG Buys 11,219 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $2,223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Shares of YALA opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29. Yalla Group Limited has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.