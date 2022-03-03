Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,854 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Funko were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

