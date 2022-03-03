Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Passage Bio worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

