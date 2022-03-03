Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,624 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Mercer International worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

MERC opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

