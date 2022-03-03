Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Northrim BanCorp worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. Research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.