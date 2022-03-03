Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 434.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,924 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

