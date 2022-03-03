Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,993,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

