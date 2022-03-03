Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,949,000 after buying an additional 90,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

