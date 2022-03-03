Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Cactus stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

