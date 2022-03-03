Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently:

2/28/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $99.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $191.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $99.00.

2/14/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $134.00 to $125.00.

1/18/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

